Giants’ Justin Sourdif invited to Hockey Canada U17 camp

Surrey’s Justin Sourdif, who played a total of 11 games last season for the WHL’s Vancouver Giants, has been invited to Hockey Canada’s U17 camp in July. (Vancouver Giants file photo)

Former Valley West Hawks star Justin Sourdif is on Hockey Canada’s radar.

On Friday, it was announced that the Surrey teenager was among 111 players country-wide to be invited to Hockey Canada’s U17 Summer Development Camp, which is scheduled for July 21-27 in Calgary.

The 2002-born forward spent the bulk of the 2017/18 season with Valley West of the BC Major Midget League before joining the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants – who had selected him third overall in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft – for the team’s playoff run.

Sourdif is one of three Giants to be invited to the camp, joining defenceman Joel Sexsmith, from Edmonton, and West Vancouver forward Cole Shepard.

Giants prospects @SourdifJustin, @JoelSexsmith and @ColeShepard_ have been invited to attend @HockeyCanada's U-17 Summer Development Camp from July 21-27 in Calgary, AB. Congrats guys! This is a great honor. READ MORE: https://t.co/Oeo8WAoDT6 pic.twitter.com/F1t3geUhfJ — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) June 8, 2018

Sourdif was named BCMML’s Player of the Year this past season, after leading the league in points, with 23 and 50 assists in just 35 games. He helped the Hawks to a league-best 31-6-2-1 record (win-loss-tie-overtime loss).

He played four regular-season games with the Giants, and all seven of the team’s playoff games.

According to Hockey Canada, players will be evaluated at the July camp, and then further monitored throughout the early part of the upcoming season, before a total 0f 66 players are chosen for three different teams – Canada Black, Canada White and Canada Red – which will all compete at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, which is set for Nov. 3-10 in Saint John and Quispamsis, N.B.

“The national under-17 development camp provides a unique opportunity for players to learn about what it takes to be part of Team Canada alongside the best young talent in the country,” Shawn Bullock, Hockey Canada’s senior manager of hockey operations and men’s national teams, said in a news release.