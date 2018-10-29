Giants in action for Team WHL in game against Russia in Langley

Bowen Byram and David Tendeck on the roster for contest on Tuesday, Nov. 6

Goaltender David Tendeck in action with the Vancouver Giants. (Photo: Chris Relke/Vancouver Giants)

Langley Events Centre will host some international hockey action next week, with a pair of Vancouver Giants hitting the ice.

The team announced that 2001-born defenceman Bowen Byram, of Cranbrook, and 1999-born goaltender David Tendeck, of North Vancouver, have been named to the Team WHL’s roster for the 2018 CIBC Canada Russia Series.

The annual six-game series kicks off on Monday (Nov. 5) in Kamloops and continues Tuesday (Nov. 6) at Langley Events Centre.

Byram is the youngest player listed on Team WHL’s roster for this event.

So far through 16 games, he’s registered five goals and eight assists for 13 points.

Last season the 6’1”, 192-pounder rearguard was the Western Conference rookie of the year nominee after posting six goals and 21 assists for 27 points through 60 games.

Internationally he has represented Canada on three occasions: the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (gold medal), the 2018 World Under-18’s, and the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (silver medal).

Byram is considered a top prospect for the 2019 NHL draft which is taking place in Vancouver. He was drafted by the Giants third overall in the 2016 WHL bantam draft.

Meanwhile, Tendeck, a six-foot-two southpaw netminder, has seven wins so far this season, with a 2.45 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

For games against the Russian squad, the Giants will also have representation on the bench as athletic therapist Mike Burnstein and equipment manager Shingo Sasaki will both be representing Team WHL.

The six-game CIBC Canada Russia Series features regional league teams of Canadian national junior team candidates competing against the Russian national junior team.

After the two initial games in B.C., the competition moves to Ontario and Quebec for two games in each Eastern province.

The Giants, meanwhile, are back in action Saturday night (Nov. 3) for a home game against Kamloops Blazers, with their next game set for the following Saturday (Nov. 10) against Prince George Cougars, also at the rink on 200th Street.

with file from Black Press Media