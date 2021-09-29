Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. (Giants file)

Giants forward Ostapchuk signs with Senators

Entry-level deal announced Wednesday Sept. 29

Vancouver Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

Senators, who drafted Ostapchuk 39th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, announced the signing Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Originally selected 12th overall by the Langley-based Giants in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft, the 2003-born Zack Ostapchuk has appeared in 72 career regular season games where he’s recorded 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points. In 22 games last season, Ostapchuk posted seven goals and nine assists for 16 points. Three of his 12 goals were game-winners, and five of his goals were “first goals.” After the 2020-21 season, he was named the Giants’ Most Improved Player and the High School Scholastic Player of the Year.

Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion said “Zack has had an exceptional camp and we are excited about watching his development this season.”

Dorion said Ostapchuk possesses the necessary tools in terms of size, skill and skating ability.

“Zack’s strong hockey sense and work ethic will serve him well as he trends towards becoming a full-time pro,” Dorion added.

Ostapchuk becomes the second Giants forward in less than a week to sign an NHL contract. On Friday, September 24th, Justin Sourdif signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers.

The Vancouver Giants are scheduled to kick off their 2021-2022 regular season on Saturday, October 2nd in Victoria against the Royals.

