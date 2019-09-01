Giants earn 4-3 shootout victory Saturday against Portland

Vancouver G-Men grab first win of the 2019 junior ice hockey preseason

The Portland Winterhawks stretched their preseason point streak to two straight games after losing in overtime against the reigning Western Conference Champion Vancouver Giants. The Giants went on to win 4-3, scoring the lone goal in the shootout round. (Chris Mast/Everett Silvertips)

Saturday afternoon in Everett, the Vancouver Giants (1-1) secured a 4-3 shootout victory over the Portland Winterhawks.

The Giants clawed back from three separate deficits en route to their first win of the exhibition season.

Brayden Watts had two goals in regulation and Justin Sourdif had the lone goal of the shootout.

Meanwhile, netminder Trent Miner stopped 25 of the 28 shots fired his way to earn the victory in goal.

Tyson Kozak led all Winterhawks with a goal and an assist.

This victory came after a defeat Friday night, again at the Angels of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash. when the G-Men fell to Seattle 4-2.

The Giants wrap up their weekend on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1 with an 11:30 a.m. clash with the Spokane Chiefs – again in Everett.

They play the first of three preseason home games starting next Friday, Sept. 6, when they take on Victoria at the Langley Events Centre. That’s followed Sept. 7 by a game against Prince George, and a game Sept. 8 against Kamloops.

READ MORE: Road trip loss against Seattle for Langley-based Vancouver Giants

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

No scoring.

Shots: 14-6 Vancouver

2nd Period:

POR – Mason Mannek opened the scoring for Portland at 5:14. Jonah Bevington and Tyson Kozak had the assists.

VAN – Just a minute and 29 seconds later the Giants answered when Jacob Gendron snapped a shot home from the top of the right-wing circle. John Little assisted on the play.

POR – Jaydon Dureau responded with an unassisted marker for Portland at 10:06.

Shots: 12-11 Vancouver

3rd Period:

VAN – Brayden Watts moved the Giants back even at 8:08, converting off an Alex Kannok Leipert rebound.

POR – 43 seconds later Tyson Kozak gave Portland their third lead of the afternoon off a pass from Cross Hanas.

VAN – Brayden Watts wasn’t done. He snapped home his second goal of the day over the right shoulder of Dante Giannuzzi on a power play. Alex Kannok Leipert and Tristen Nielsen had assists.

Shots: 17-6 Vancouver

Overtime:

No Scoring.

Shots: 5-2 Portland

Shootout:

1 – John Little (VAN) – Miss

1 – Dawson Pasternak (POR) – Miss

2 – Justin Sourdif (VAN) – Goal

2 – James Stefan (POR) – Miss

3 – Zack Ostapchuk (VAN) – Miss

3 – Simon Knak (POR) – Miss

GAME BY THE NUMBERS:

Final score: Vancouver 4 – Portland 3 (Shootout)

Final shots: 45-28 Vancouver

Trent Miner: 25/28 saves for Vancouver

Joel Hofer: 14/14 saves for Portland

Dante Giannuzzi: 28/31 saves for Portland

Vancouver: 1/8 on the power play

Portland: 0/4 on the power play

