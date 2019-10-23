Game-worn rugby jerseys auctioned in Surrey club’s ‘Ruck for the Cure’ fundraiser

Benefit for cancer society at Sullivan Heights Park and Beaverlodge clubhouse Saturday

A “Ruck for the Cure” jersey to be worn by Surrey Beavers rugby team member and later auctioned for charity. (Photo: twitter.com/BeaversRugby)

Special pink jerseys will fill a Surrey park and rugby clubhouse Saturday (Oct. 26) in another year of Ruck for the Cure games and fundraising.

The eighth-annual event, hosted by the Surrey Beavers club, is a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society and a local family in need.

Games are played at Sullivan Heights Park in the afternoon, followed by food, live and silent auctions, “team boat races” and other festivities at Beaverlodge clubhouse, 17395 57th Ave. in Cloverdale.

With Ruck for the Cure, the Beavers want people to “help us make cancer history.”

Last year’s event raised close to $15,000, for a grand total of $112,000 in seven years.

On Saturday, a showcase game will see the club’s first-division men’s team wear cancer awareness-themed jerseys.

“Each jersey in this special set was sponsored by a generous individual and/or business that made this fundraising event possible,” says a post at beaversrugby.com.

“There will be delicious Triple O’s Original burgers available to purchase by donation to keep all the fans satisfied while they enjoy watching the Surrey Beaver men play rugby.”

Following the on-field action, the 20-plus special jerseys will be washed and then auctioned off at the clubhouse that evening.

At the park, games will feature the Beavers’ second-division men against Simon Fraser RFC (12:45 p.m.), followed by the club’s first-division squad versus United RC (2:30 p.m.).



