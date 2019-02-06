Free soccer camp in Guildford aims to get girls in the game

The U9 Hurricanes of Guildford Athletic Club in a photo posted to the organization’s Facebook page.

Guildford Athletic Club is holding a five-week camp free for girls looking to play soccer.

The five-session “try it” camp, for new players, will run Sunday mornings starting Feb. 17 at Hjorth Road Park turf field #2 (10275 148 St., Surrey), for an hour from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.

A grant from BC Soccer will allow the club to host the camp, for girls born between 2007 and 2013.

Adam Day, technical director at GAC since last September, said the organization wants to increase the number of young female players in its ranks, after seeing a drop in registration.

“We have to increase the female side of our game, their participation, and I approached BC Soccer with an idea to attract more players, especially females, to the game of soccer,” Day said.

“We can have around 90 to 100 (players), maximum, on the field at one time, but if we had between 30 and 50 for this camp, we’d be happy with that,” he added.

The camp will focus on fun and involve a weekly theme, culminating with a “World Cup” games day. “The methodology will be based around guided discovery and having the players try to be self-adaptive within a semi-structured environment that can be both educational and fun,” organizers say in a website post.

Registration info is posted at guildfordac.com, or email registrar@guildfordac.com for details. The club is also hosting a number of Spring Break camps for boys and girls.

Originally from England, Day joined Guildford Athletic Club after coaching the U17 squad of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC residency program.

“Adam has influenced many high-performance players through the years but (none) more relevant than Alphonso Davies,” says a bio on the GAC website (guildfordac.com). “Adam nurtured Alphonso’s early development within the Club when he first arrived, and Davies has recently agreed to join the German powerhouse Bayern München, for an MLS record of $22m.”

