Free golf clinic for kids at Surrey course during MJT tournament

Kids can learn how to play golf during a free clinic at South Surrey’s Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club course this summer.

The 90-minute morning session on July 31 is another hosted by Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour. Instruction is by PGA of Canada professionals, and a tee gift is included with registration at maplejt.com/clinics.php.

The junior clinics, for those aged six to 12, have introduced golf for free to more than 6,700 kids since 2006, according to a post on the website. No experience is necessary. Visit the website for more info, or contact Erin Heutink at 604-532-9921 or email erin_heutink@dams.net.

The clinic will be held at Hazelmere during the two-day 2020 MJT Ford Series tournament, planned on July 30-31.

The clinic will be held at Hazelmere during the two-day 2020 MJT Ford Series tournament, planned on July 30-31.

Elsewhere in South Surrey, this year’s MJT National Championship, an invite-only tourney, is scheduled to be played at Morgan Creek Golf Course from Oct. 9 to 12.

The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour, billed as “Canada’s #1-played Junior Golf Tour,” aims to develop champions, in golf and in life. “The MJT is also the ‘Road to College Golf’ with Canada’s first College Golf Recruitment service for members,” according to a post on the tour website.

