A young golfer drives a ball at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club. (submitted photo: Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour)

Free golf clinic for kids at Surrey course during MJT tournament

Hazelmere course to host event in July

Kids can learn how to play golf during a free clinic at South Surrey’s Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club course this summer.

The 90-minute morning session on July 31 is another hosted by Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour. Instruction is by PGA of Canada professionals, and a tee gift is included with registration at maplejt.com/clinics.php.

The junior clinics, for those aged six to 12, have introduced golf for free to more than 6,700 kids since 2006, according to a post on the website. No experience is necessary. Visit the website for more info, or contact Erin Heutink at 604-532-9921 or email erin_heutink@dams.net.

CLICK HERE for the registration form, and CLICK HERE to view the clinic poster.

The clinic will be held at Hazelmere during the two-day 2020 MJT Ford Series tournament, planned on July 30-31.

Elsewhere in South Surrey, this year’s MJT National Championship, an invite-only tourney, is scheduled to be played at Morgan Creek Golf Course from Oct. 9 to 12.

The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour, billed as “Canada’s #1-played Junior Golf Tour,” aims to develop champions, in golf and in life. “The MJT is also the ‘Road to College Golf’ with Canada’s first College Golf Recruitment service for members,” according to a post on the tour website.

Golf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
The NBA is coming back, and here’s 10 things to know

Just Posted

Army and Navy gifts truckloads of food to Cloverdale food bank

COVID-19 demand outstrips supply at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Surrey trio arrested after 4-day crime spree in Vernon

Bear spray, attempted robbery and vehicle thefts linked to three men arrested Sunday

‘Historic moment’ as seven community members are named to Surrey’s new police board

They’ll join the mayor of Surrey as chair and a municipal council appointee

South Surrey lawn-sign campaign seeing success

Organizers of ‘Say Thanks Surrey’ says student-led initiative is expanding

Winners named in Surrey’s ‘Arts 2020’ juried contest, an online-only showcase this summer

‘We had more than 100 artists enter this year,’ says Arts Council of Surrey president

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

Reckless driver sentenced to jail for Abbotsford crash that killed his wife

Louis Morgan also gets 5-year driving ban for dangerous driving causing death

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

E. Coli levels reach extreme levels in Harrison Lake Lagoon

High levels prompt village staff to post signage

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

Most Read