Free climbing at Surrey’s new Hive facility for two days

‘Soft’ opening of the Bridgeview-area facility was held in April

Climbers at the Hive facility in Surrey. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

Free climbing will be offered at Surrey’s new Hive facility on Friday and Saturday (July 12-13).

A grand-opening event promises a “free community climb and party time” at the Bridgeview-area facility.

“Registration is not necessary, but we encourage all new visitors to complete their waivers online in advance for a smoother entry,” explains a post on the city’s website (surrey.ca).

Also promised are door prizes, music by DJ Artistry, barbecue/beverages by donation and “Freezies, fun, and games with Hive instructors.”

The free sessions are Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The “soft” opening of Surrey’s Hive was held in April, as the third location in the climbing/fitness chain.

The facility offers “bouldering” and other activities in 20,000 square feet of space at 11125 124th St., next to the recently closed Sky Zone trampoline park.



