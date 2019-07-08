Free climbing at Surrey’s new Hive facility for two days

Free climbing will be offered at Surrey’s new Hive facility on Friday and Saturday (July 12-13).
A grand-opening event promises a “free community climb and party time” at the Bridgeview-area facility.
“Registration is not necessary, but we encourage all new visitors to complete their waivers online in advance for a smoother entry,” explains a post on the city’s website (surrey.ca).
Also promised are door prizes, music by DJ Artistry, barbecue/beverages by donation and “Freezies, fun, and games with Hive instructors.”
The free sessions are Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The “soft” opening of Surrey’s Hive was held in April, as the third location in the climbing/fitness chain.
The facility offers “bouldering” and other activities in 20,000 square feet of space at 11125 124th St., next to the recently closed Sky Zone trampoline park.
tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
