The Fraser Valley Bandits are now 0-2 in CEBL regular season play. (Submitted)

Fraser Valley Bandits drop second game

Fourth quarter collapse leads to eventual 95-94 loss to Guelph

The Fraser Valley Bandits are still seeking the franchise’s first regular season win, after dropping a 95-94 decision to the Guelph Nighthawks in Guelph on Saturday night.

The Bandits are now the lone winless club in the Canadian Elite Basketball League at 0-2.

Fraser Valley suffered a fourth quarter collapse in the game, leading by as many as 24 mid-way through the third quarter. The Bandits were also up 51-35 at halftime.

Guelph outscored Fraser Valley 31-16 in the final quarter to earn the win.

“I think there were a lot of positives in terms of finding out how this team is going to play together. We definitely built on something,” stated Bandits head coach and general manager Peter Guarasci in a press release. “Guelph did a good job of changing the complexion of the game. We were unable to get it back to our tempo and our style. Lots of lessons were learned.”

Much of the numbers favoured the Bandits, as the locals shot 48 per cent to Guelph’s 45 and also had more assists, steals and blocks. The Nighthawks bench outscored the Bandits 57-37, and Guelph also got to the free throw line 15 more times than Fraser Valley.

Tyrell Tate led all Fraser Valley players with 22 points, and also grabbed seven rebounds to go with six assists. Centre Dallin Bachynski collected a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards, while forward Troy Gottselig contributed with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Abbotsford product Joel Friesen had a strong bounce back game after being held pointless in the Bandits opener, as the Yale Secondary grad scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Fraser Valley also opened the regular season with a loss to the Nighthawks.

The Bandits sit in last place in the six-team CEBL, but have an opportunity to pick up a win for the first-time ever on Wednesday against the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

That game tips off at 7 p.m. at the Abbotsford Centre.

Previous story
Saddle bronc rider earns highest score in Cloverdale Rodeo’s history

Just Posted

Structure fire destroys Surrey tire shop, closes section of Fraser Highway

RCMP have closed Fraser Highway down to traffic from 152 Street to 88 Avenue

Surrey RCMP search for missing 17-year-old girl

Mikayla Logan was last seen in Guildford on Tuesday, May 14

Surrey to begin ‘public engagement process’ on policing transition next week

First in a series of public events set for May 23 at Cloverdale rec centre

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly threatening another youth with a knife in Cloverdale

This was Thursday at a park in the 17200-block of 61A Avenue, Sergeant Chad Greig told the Now-Leader

Free winter parking, higher summer rates eyed for White Rock waterfront

Councillor calls for more hard data on the impact of trial free parking on Marine Drive businesses

UPDATE: B.C. pilot killed in Honduras plane crash

The crash happened in the Roatan Islands area, according to officials

Carbon dioxide at highest levels for over 2.5 million years, expert warns of 100 years of disruption

CO2 levels rising rapidly, now higher than at any point in humanity’s history

Multi-vehicle collision on highway in Chilliwack

Accident involves several vehicles, in the westbound lanes says Drive BC

Man dies after being hit by car in East Vancouver

The driver involved is cooperating with police

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Kelowna RCMP interrogation video brings home reality in ‘visceral way’: former TRC chairman

Video of Mountie interrogating young Indigenous woman disclosing sexual abuse under fire

Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Most Read