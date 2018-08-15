Fraser Valley Bandits announce season ticket prices

Basketball team set to tip-off in summer of 2019

The Fraser Valley Bandits have revealed season ticket prices for the team’s inaugural season in the new Canadian Elite Basketball League, and those interested can secure a priority spot to buy tickets by making a $50 deposit.

Fans who make the deposit from today until tomorrow morning will also be entered into a contest to win a full day experience with the Bandits during a regular season game. The winner will receive special access to the team for the entire day.

Season ticket prices start at $179 for “Baseline Bowl” seats, and reach as high as $625 for the best seats in the house – “Courtside Floor.” The Bandits will be playing at the 7,000-seat Abbotsford Centre.

The season tickets for the inaugural campaign are expected to go on sale to the public in the fall, with individual game tickets going on sale in spring 2019. The regular season schedule is set to be announced in the fall.

The 10-game CEBL season runs from May to August 2019, with teams also located in Saskatoon, Edmonton, Guelph, Niagara and Hamilton.

CEBL rosters will be comprised predominately of Canadians playing professionally during the traditional basketball season, along with international players and players drafted out of U Sports programs.

It is the only FIBA-affiliated professional league in Canada, with a mandate to develop players, coaches, officials and sports executives.

For more information, visit thebandits.ca.

