Walnut Grove Gators and Britannia Bruins battle during the 2019 Tsumura Basketball Invitational at Langley Events Centre. (File photo: Gary Ahuja/Black Press Media)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Four Surrey girls teams will battle for Tsumura Basketball Invitational title

Now that boys teams have vacated the venue, girls get going today at Langley Events Centre

The boys have made way for girls at the Tsumura Basketball Invitational.

The 2019 edition of the two-weekend TBI tourney, for high school hoops teams, continues with girls in action at Langley Events Centre from Dec. 11 to 14, following a boys showcase won Saturday (Dec. 7) by Centennial Centaurs in a 84-81 victory over Kelowna Owls.

Both tournaments expanded this year from 16 to 20 teams, and each draw features many of the top teams from across B.C.

The tourney is spearheaded by Varsity Letters sports reporter Howard Tsumura, a North Delta resident who handpicks the teams entered to play.

This week’s girls draw features four Surrey-based squads representing Panorama Ridge, Fleetwood Park, Lord Tweedsmuir and Earl Marriott. All are in action at the LEC’s Centre Court on Wednesday, starting with Fleetwood Park against Argyle at 2:30 p.m.

Other games will see Panorama play St. Thomas More at 4 p.m., Lord Tweedsmuir against Burnaby South at 5:45 p.m. and Earl Marriott matched with Valleyview at 7:15 p.m.

“I love the way our B.C. high school basketball community has broadened over the years to now include four tiers of competition,” Tsumura said before the boys tourney. “The spinoff has been increased profiles for some of the smaller schools who were just out of contention for BC titles in a three-tiered world.

“Through the TBI, we celebrate the new world by matching the best of 3A and 4A in the same draw,” he added. “It’s all about the best of B.C. basketball without tiers getting in the way.”


