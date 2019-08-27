Four Surrey girls help Team B.C. win national baseball championship

Surrey-area baseball players and coach on Team BC that won Baseball Canada’s 16U Girls championship in Nova Scotia on Sunday (Aug. 25). (Photo: Twitter.com/SurreyCanadian)

Four players from Surrey are national champs with Team B.C. after winning the 2019 16U Girls Invitational Baseball Championships in Bedford, Nova Scotia.

In Sunday’s final (Aug. 25) at the Baseball Canada-hosted tournament, Team B.C. beat Alberta by a score of 6-0.

The Team B.C. roster (posted at baseball.ca) includes Surrey-based players Katelyn Foubert, Kamryn Grayson, Ashley Losin and Cheyenne Simicak, plus head coach Marty Van der loos and assistant Andres Losin.

The team went undefeated at the tourney, which began Aug. 21 with opening ceremonies at Mount Saint Vincent University.

In a gold-medal game report posted to the GameChanger website (gc.com), Team B.C. was powered by the pitching of Tess Sawkins, who went seven innings, allowed zero runs on five hits, struck out eight and walked one.

Keegan Wong went two-for-three at the plate to lead B.C.



