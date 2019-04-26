Former White Rock Renegades recognized for university success

Former White Rock Renegades Abbey Fortin (left) and Taylor de Adder (right) were both recognized by their respective university conferences this week. (Contributed photos)

A pair of former White Rock Renegades softball players were recognized recently for their success at the college level.

Abbey Fortin – who won national titles with the Renegades in 2014 and ‘16 and now plays for Long Island University Post – was named the East Coast Conference’s player of the week, while another former White Rock softball star, Taylor de Adder, was named freshman of the week by the Gulf South Conference for her performance on the diamond with the Lee University Lady Flames.

Fortin, a Langley native, went 5-for-8 during a doubleheader sweep against the University of Bridgeport on April 16. In the first game, she hit three home runs and drove in seven in a 17-6 victory, and finished the two-game series with six runs-scored and a slugging percentage of 1.750.

De Adder, who won a national crown with the White Rock Renegades ‘99 in 2017, had a strong week on the field – as both a pitcher and a hitter.

At the plate, she went 7-for-9 with four runs-batted-in, and in the pitcher’s circle she picked up both win for Cleveland, Tenn.-based Lee University in a sweep of Alabama’s Montevallo University. The victories help keep the Flames’ playoff hopes alive as the regular season draws to a close.

“Ida (as her teammates and coaches call her) has had a great freshman year and put her pitching and offense together this week,” said Lee head coach Emily Russell in a news release.

“She is a strong player and as a team we are playing well right now.”

De Adder is second in the GSC in doubles (14), seventh in batting average (.411) fifth in on-base percentage (.500) and 10th in RBI (39) while also winning nine games in the circle for the Lady Flames.



