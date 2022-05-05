Former White Rock Renegade earns university player-of-year honours

Simon Fraser University’s Alex Ogg – a former White Rock Renegade – was named the NCAA Div. 2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s player of the year. (Garrett James photo)

Simon Fraser University softball player Alex Ogg – a former infielder with the White Rock Renegades – has been named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and also a member of the All-Conference Team.

Returning to the field after a nearly two-year break due to COVID-19, Ogg – an Earl Marriott Secondary grad – paced the SFU offence with a .420 batting average in 40 games. She also finished second in the NCAA Div. 2 conference with 60 hits. As well, Ogg, who plays third base, led the league in stolen bases with 21, which was also an SFU record. Ogg has 47 career stolen bases, which is the most in program history.

She was also fourth in the conference with 36 runs scored this past season.

“I’m so excited to see Alex is being recognized with such a well-deserved accolade,” said SFU head coach Tina Andreana.

“Her resiliency and dedication to the game has been fun to coach, and I’m so proud of the way she led the team this season. Alex is an incredible athlete, and is someone you can always count on in clutch situations, and I’m so thrilled for her to receive this award.”

Ogg is SFU’s second GNAC player of the year, following Surrey Storm alum Kelsey Haberl in 2012.

Joining Ogg on the GNAC All-Conference first team is SFU teammate – and former White Rock Renegade – Chelsea Hotner, an outfielder, while two more former Renegades, Hanna Finkelstein and Hannah Boulanger, were named to the GNAC second all-star team.

“Having four members of the roster named all-conference is such a great honour,” Andreana said.

“These athletes have worked incredibly hard, and they deserve the recognition for the way they played this season.”

Hotner, who plays first base, was sixth in the conference this season in doubles, with 13, and was 10th in slugging percentage and runs-batted-in. A senior, she leaves SFU with the second-most career doubles in the program’s NCAA era.

Finkelstein, meanwhile, was second in the conference with 48 RBI and third in both slugging percentage and doubles, with 14.



sports@peacearchnews.com

SFUSoftball