Jonathan Côté with his mom, Candice. Côté passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer. (File photo)

Former Triton, Blue Jay remembered by baseball community

Jonathan Côté passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer

Former White Rock Tritons and North Delta Blue Jays pitcher Jonathan Côté was a fearless competitor and a great teammate, according to one of his former coaches.

Côté – who turned 22 years old three weeks ago – passed away Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer. News of his passing quickly spread throughout the BC Premier Baseball League community, and the Blue Jays announced the news online Wednesday.

Mike Hughes, the head coach of the White Rock Tritons, was an assistant coach with the Blue Jays during Côté’s time there, and remembered the pitcher as a battler, who wanted to be on the mound, with ball in his hand, at every opportunity.

“No matter what – no questions asked – he wanted the ball,” Hughes said. “He was a great teammate, just a really great kid.

“In coaching, you get pretty close to these kids – you’re with them 30 hours a week during the season, and they become like your own kids… when something like this happens to someone so young, it just shows you that there’s bigger things out there than baseball.”

Hughes noted Côté beat cancer once, and even returned to the ball diamond for one season – he played at Otero Junior College in Colorado after graduating from the BCPBL – before the cancer returned.

After one season with the White Rock Tritons, Côté moved to play in his hometown with the Jays, and in his senior season set a record that Hughes doubts will be broken anytime soon – he was the first pitcher to lead the league in both strikeouts and walks.

“I used to call him effectively wild,” Hughes remembered.

“He played baseball like he lived his life – he was fearless.”

On Sunday at South Surrey Athletic Park, before a planned doubleheader against the Victoria Mariners, Hughes’ Tritons will honour Côté’s memory with a moment of silence. The Mariners are no strangers to tragedy themselves, Hughes pointed out – two years ago, a Mariners player, Zack Downey, also passed away after a battle with cancer.

 

