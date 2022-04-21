Former Semiahmoo Secondary hoops star to return to Fraser Valley Bandits

Former Semiahmoo Secondary basketball star Adam Paige (left) has signed to play this summer for the Fraser Valley Bandits of the CEBL. (Fraser Valley Bandits photo)

Former Semiahmoo Secondary basketball star Adam Paige is back for a second season with the Fraser Valley Bandits.

On Thursday, the Canadian Elite Basketball League squad – which now plays out of the Langley Events Centre after moving from Abbotsford last year – announced that it had re-signed Paige as its U Sports Development Athlete for the upcoming season.

He was drafted by the team in last year’s CEBL U Sports draft in the second round, ninth overall. The Bandits are the only B.C. team in the seven-team circuit, which formed in 2019.

Paige, who now plays for the University of Alberta Golden Bears, joined the Bandits last summer for his first season of pro basketball. The 22-year-old, six-foot-eight forward played seven games for the Bandits last season, and in limited minutes averaged 1.6 points and 0.9 rebounds per game, while also shooting 57.1 per cent from two-point range.

“I am excited to return to my home province and region to suit up as part of the Bandits organization for another season. The 2021 CEBL campaign was a great chance to learn from the coaching staff and I am thrilled to be able to build upon that this summer,” Paige said.

“I am hungry for the opportunity to learn from the coaches and to get to work with a strong roster that is eager to prove itself on the court in a new venue at LEC.”

With the Golden Bears this past U Sports season, Paige averaged 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, in just shy of 25 minutes of playing time per game. The Bears finished third at the U Sports Final 8 Men’s Basketball Championship.

Paige was also named the Canada West rookie of the year in his first season playing for the University of Alberta, in 2018-19.

“Adam is the perfect example of how hard work can create opportunities for young local athletes. He has added new layers to his game in each of his seasons at Alberta and he was a positive presence in the locker room and a dedicated contributor at practices last summer. Bringing Adam back as a U Sports Development Athlete is a testament to the pipeline of domestic talent that the CEBL is building and we are grateful to welcome a player of Adam’s skill-set back to our organization,” Bandits president Dylan Kular said.

Fraser Valley’s season begins May 25 when they’ll host the Ottawa BlackJacks at the LEC. Tip-off is 4:30 p.m.



sports@peacearchnews.com

basketballLangleySurrey