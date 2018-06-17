Photo courtesy Penticton Penguins

Former Penticton Vee recovering in hospital

Pittsburgh Penguin prospect expected to make full recovery

Former Penticton Vee Jordy Bellerive is expected to make a full recovery after being injured Saturday night, reportedly in a fire.

Bellerive, age 19, played 27 games with the Okanagan Hockey Academy and three games with the Penticton Vees in the 2014-15 season before moving on to the WHL Lethbridge Hurricanes, was signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins to a three-year contract.

According to the Penguin’s blog, assistant general manager Bill Guerin has spoken with Bellerive, who is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery.

Fellow player Ryan Vandervlis and Hurricane alumnus Matt Alfaro were also injured in the incident, according to a release from the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
