Fore! Oregon-bound White Rock 2023 grad joins U.S. university women’s golf team

Rebecca Kim looks forward to studying and golfing in the U.S.

A White Rock Christian Academy student is heading south of the border for school next year.

Rebecca Kim, who graduates from WRCA this year, has signed with Oregon State University to join the women’s golf team.

“I’m excited! It feels like a great fit,” Kim said.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me. It’s a very competitive school and it’s a drivable distance, so I won’t be too far from my family.”

A lifelong golfer, Kim grew up on Vancouver Island, where her family owns a golf course.

“My Dad is an avid golfer and my two younger sisters both golf competitively – it’s a family thing for sure,” she said.

Kim qualified to compete at the 2021 IMG World Juniors and FCG Callaway World Junior Championship, where she finished in a tie for 14th place.

She placed eighth at the 2020 B.C. Women’s Amateur and has competed in several provincial and national level events in Canada.

While holding a 4.0 cumulative GPA at WRCA, Kim also enjoys playing the piano, flute and dancing competitively.

While attending Oregon State, Kim plans to study biochemistry and molecular biology and eventually, attend medical school.

She likes the fact Oregon is a supportive university and town and she’ll have the opportunity to play Division I golf in the Pac-12 conference.

“One of the most rewarding things about golf is that you’re always playing against the golf course – in other sports, you’re playing against other competitors, but with golf, it’s you, the golf course and the numbers,” she said.

“The numbers help me to see my own personal progress.”

WRCA senior school teacher and academic councillor Mary Kathryn Perrin says the school is delighted for their student.

“We’re pretty excited,” Perrin said.

“What a privilege it is for us to walk alongside her as she makes these decisions and watch her go on and be successful.”

Oregon State women’s golf coach Dawn Shockley agreed.

“Rebecca has incredible drive and ambition, both on and off the course,” Shockley said in a release.

“She has competed with the best of the best in Canada, and we can’t wait to watch her develop at the college level.”

Like most golfers, there are certain renowned clubs where Kim would love to play the links.

“I really, really want to play Augusta (National Golf Course) – that’s the dream,” she said, also noting she’d like to golf the famous Pebble Beach course as well as some in Hawaii.

