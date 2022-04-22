For $1.78M, more soccer changerooms are coming to Newton Athletic Park in Surrey

Design of new fieldhouse to start in May

Map shows location of a new fieldhouse planned at Newton Athletic Park in Surrey, on 72 Avenue near 126 Street. (Photo: surrey.ca)

More changerooms are coming to Newton Athletic Park in the form of a fieldhouse priced at more than $1.78 million.

Soccer teams need the additional space to prepare for games, according to a report before Surrey city council on Monday (April 25).

Newton Athletic Park features 11 full-size soccer fields served by four changerooms in the pavilion there, the report notes.

“The construction of a new fieldhouse in the southern portion of the park will provide an additional four changerooms to that area, as well as public washrooms. This will provide direct support to the surrounding fields.”

Facility design is anticipated to start by May 1, the report says, with construction planned to start in mid-September and project completion by February 2023.

The facility will be located inside a recently completed walking track and next to a new soccer field, on 72 Avenue near 126 Street.

Stantec Architecture is pitched as the design-build lead for the new fieldhouse, following an evaluation of 10 bids. The two other shortlisted companies were Fricia Construction and Smith Bros. & Wilson.

The 22-hectare Newton Athletic Park is “a premiere destination sporting and athletic park in the lower mainland,” according to a post on surrey.ca.

“The City is currently investigating opportunities for an new indoor soccer warm-up facility,” the post notes.

In March, the athletic park was busiest of sites for the Surrey Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament. Following a two-year break due to COVID, 287 youth soccer teams were in Surrey for the huge tournament, hosted by Surrey Football Club, the City of Surrey and Sport Surrey.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

soccerSurrey