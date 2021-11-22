Football season ends for Lord Tweedsmuir

Lord Tweedsmuir lines up against Notre Dame in playoff action from 2019. The Panthers lost to the Notre Dame Jugglers Nov. 20 in the 2021 high school football AAA playoffs. (File photo: Olivia Johnson)

It was a disappointing end to the football season for the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers.

The AAA varsity squad saw their playoff run end Nov. 20 with a 21-7 away loss to the Notre Dame Jugglers.

The Jugglers defence held the Panthers to little yards on the ground and very few yards in the air.

Notre Dame controlled the tempo of the game, scoring a touchdown at the end of the first quarter on a 13-yard pass to go up 7-0.

SEE ALSO: Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers win playoff wildcard game

The Jugglers added to their lead in the second quarter after Notre Dame quarterback Aiden Domino ran in a 15-yard TD. The score gave the Jugglers a 14-0 halftime lead.

In the third, Notre Dame’s offence spent a lot of time on the field, marching the ball down the field on separate occasions. They were finally being rewarded on the last play of the quarter as the Jugglers’ QB threw another touchdown strike, putting the Jugglers up on the Panthers by three converted touchdowns.

The Panthers managed to get one back late in the fourth quarter to narrow the score to 21-7. But after an ensuing on-side kick was recovered, the Notre Dame defense took over once again, forcing a QB sack and then an interception to seal the win for the Jugglers.

Notre Dame now plays Terry Fox in the provincial semifinal Nov. 27 at B.C. Place.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FootballHigh school sports