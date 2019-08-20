Jean McPherson and Joe Connelly of North Surrey Minor Football at Bear Creek Park with two of the oldest Bronze Boot tournament trophies in the association’s collection. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

FOOTBALL: 50 years of Bronze Boot battles in Surrey

With Jean McPherson, Joe Connelly helps plan annual tournament, set for Aug. 24-25

Forty-nine years ago, late in the summer of 1970, Joe Connelly and some other coaches wanted to kick off the North Surrey Minor Football season with a bit of hoopla, so they invited some teams and started a tournament called the Bronze Boot.

“We only had peewee, junior-bantam and bantam, but there were no exhibition games (before league play) at that time, so the first Bronze Boot was just three games, and we invited three teams,” Connelly recalled. “That way we only needed one set of referees, and we had a bit of a social in the pavilion afterward, because we didn’t have this (clubhouse) here at the time.”

And so began a local football tradition that continues to this day, with a 50th Bronze Boot tourney set to return to Bear Creek Park this Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 24-25).

To be clear, it’s not the tournament’s 50th anniversary this weekend – it’s the 50th time it’s been held.

“We worked it out and this will be the 50th tournament, if you count them out since 1970,” Connelly explained. “We argued about that here not long ago,” he added with a laugh. “You gotta count the first one, right. And that first one, I was 22 years old. Now look at me, I’m 72.”

Connelly still helps plan the annual tourney, with club president Jean McPherson as lead planner.

“We have 24 teams in the tournament, in multiple age groups,” said McPherson, who counts visiting squads from White Rock, Vancouver Westside, New Westminster, North Delta, Coquitlam, Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

“Joe’s done all the scheduling for the divisions, and he has all the good contacts so he’s reached out to all the former presidents f the club. He does all the schmoozing,” she added with a smile.

“I’m just a go-for for Jean,” Connelly insisted. “I’m retired now and she has kids and all that. I help out where I can.”

View this post on Instagram

1 week away!!

A post shared by North Surrey Minor Fooball (@nsminorfootball) on

This time around, the football organization is making its flagship event a bit more special by inviting alumni back to the field at Bear Creek. A ceremony is planned Saturday at noon, involving dignitaries, cheerleaders and others.

“The cheerleaders practice as hard as the players, sometimes harder,” McPherson underlined. “And the cheerleading coaches, they were all cheerleaders here years ago, and their daughters are now doing it, so it just keeps going. It’s the same with our coaches.”

The Bronze Boot, now played in a round-robin format, hasn’t changed much over the years.

“The winner gets to take one of our boot trophies home,” Connelly said, before clarifying. “Actually, we don’t let ‘em take the trophies home, just get their pictures with it, because they’re so old now, we don’t want them broken, you know. Some of them, there are 50 plaques on those suckers. That’s a lot of history on there.

Back in the day, one of the football dads made a living bronzing baby boots.

“He said to us, ‘I’ll bronze a football boot for ya,’ and there you have it,” Connelly said. “We have some of the original trophies, three of them to start, and we added some over the years.”

When they come to play at Bear Creek Park, coaches from other associations often say they remember playing for Bronze Boot trophies.

“There are other pre-season tournaments,” Connelly said, “but we’re like the Rose Bowl – the granddaddy of them all. It has a lot of tradition.”

• RELATED STORY: No ordinary Joe, this 49-year pioneer keeps on coaching in North Surrey.

Connelly, who never had kids, describes himself as “just a coach who stuck around forever” – and he still coaches when given the chance.

“No, I’m just a complainer in chief,” he said. “I go down and watch teams practice and think, ‘Hmm. They’re not quite doing it right and they’re not organized,’ right. So that’s when I get involved and help. Last year I coached Atoms, because we had some issues and the coach left. Some of the guys, they know their football and are quality football people, but they might not know how to run a practice and run a sideline, and that’s where I come in.”

Coincidentally, that Connelly-coached Atom team won the Joe Connelly Cup last season.

“It’s funny, right,” he said. “It used to be called the Commissioner’s Cup, so that’s it there,” he said, pointing to a wall of trophies in the North Surrey clubhouse. “We beat White Rock in the final and then I had to present it to the team – my own team.”

“So that trophy has my name on it, and I’ve won a few awards because I’ve just been around for so damn long,” he added with a laugh.

“I get a lot of sympathy votes.”

• READ MORE: A tale of good coaching at Bronze Boot tournament at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park, from 2016.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Canada eliminated from Little League World Series following loss to Caribbean

Just Posted

‘Do the right thing,’ implores sister of South Surrey stabbing victim

IHIT confirms male arrested in connection with Paul Prestbakmo’s death no longer in custody

Man injured in early-morning Surrey shooting

Police say it was targeted and it ‘may be connected to drug trafficking’

Groovy South Surrey wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

FOOTBALL: 50 years of Bronze Boot battles in Surrey

With Jean McPherson, Joe Connelly helps plan annual tournament, set for Aug. 24-25

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Officials say 50 Oppenheimer Park residents have agreed to leave, as deadline looms

Residents have been told they must be gone by 6 p.m. on Aug. 21

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Police believe the car failed to stop

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience the ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Most Read