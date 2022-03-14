Fleetwood Park girls top Semiahmoo in Axe final of all-Surrey basketball Classic

Fleetwood Park Dragons girls basketball team with the Axe division banner they won Saturday (March 12) at the Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic tournament. (Photo: facebook.com/surreyfirefighterscharitablesociety)

Fleetwood Park Dragons won the Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic basketball tournament for Surrey girls school teams on Saturday afternoon (March 12), beating Semiahmoo 68-45 in the Axe division final at Lord Tweedsmuir’s gym.

For Tier 2 teams, the Ladder division was won by Johnston Heights in a fight with Fraser Heights, 65-54.

The 20th annual tournament was delayed for close to two months by pandemic restrictions, resulting in games played at season’s end, from March 7-12, rather than at mid-season, in early January.

The last Goodwill Classic was played in 2020, when Semiahmoo won for a third straight year.

All the results for the 2022 tournament are posted to surreyfirefighters.com/basketball, along with team rosters and photos.

Third place in the Axe division went to Lord Tweedsmuir after the Cloverdale team’s 67-54 win over Panorama Ridge.

In the Ladder’s bronze-medal game, Frank Hurt topped Princess Margaret.

In promoting “Goodwill,” Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society offers several bursaries each year to those who have outstanding volunteer service in their community. Each candidate (a senior) applies in writing, along with references and grade transcripts, and is reviewed by the school district and firefighter representatives.

Twenty teams from Surrey participate in the tournament, and many firefighters volunteer their time organizing game schedules, sponsorship and doing barbecue sales, with all proceeds supporting the tournament. The theme of the tournament involves promoting volunteerism, diversity in the fire service and female sport.

Video of Saturday’s division-final games is posted to the LTSSTV channel on Youtube.

A month ago, on Feb. 12, Fleetwood Park Dragons boys basketball team won the school’s very first Surrey RCMP Classic tournament title. In the Senior division final, the all-Surrey boys basketball tournament closed with a 87-81 win for the Dragons over Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers, the defending champions.