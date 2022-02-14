Fleetwood Park Dragons feast on Panthers to win first Surrey RCMP Classic championship

The Classic’s delayed Junior division tournament will be played in the first week of March

A fired-up Fleetwood Park Dragons team won their very first Surrey RCMP Classic tournament title on Saturday night (Feb. 12).

In the Senior division final, the all-Surrey boys basketball tournament closed with a 87-81 win for the Dragons over Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers, the defending champions.

Fleetwood Park led 45-41 at the half, and held on for the win at Enver Creek Secondary.

No spectators were allowed in the gym, due to pandemic rules, but the championship game was streamed live on YouTube, on the LTSSTV channel (Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary Film and TV).

Scores and photographs are posted on surreybasketballclassic.ca.

The 2022 Classic got going Feb. 6, following a month-long delay to the start of the tournament, now in its 30th year.

Proud of our team for winning this tourney – 1st time in it’s 30 yr history & to my son for being awarded 1st All Star. Our coaches have done an amazing job with these boys over the years @TomZillich @htsumura @EesherSarai https://t.co/FtwsY7EchY pic.twitter.com/HeanLclJYD — Sarbjeet Kaur Sarai (@SarbjeetSarai) February 13, 2022

The last RCMP Classic was held in January 2020, a few months before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. That year, Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers scratched their way to a 67-64 win over Tamanawis Wildcats in the senior division final, played in a gym packed with spectators at Enver Creek.

This year, Fleetwood Park scored their Classic championship with four straight wins, over Pacific Academy, Tamanawis, Princess Margaret and Lord Tweedsmuir.

The Classic’s delayed Junior division tournament will be played in the first week of March, following provincials.

Meantime, organizers of the all-girls Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic basketball tournament, postponed since early January, are now looking to play games from March 7-12.



