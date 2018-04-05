Five Giant off-season questions

Vancouver aims to build on successful 2017/18 season

No WHL team made a bigger jump from last season to this year than the Vancouver Giants.

The Giants were second-last in the 22-team loop in 2016/17 after posting a 20-46-3-3 record and 46 points.

But after taking their lumps, the team made significant strides this past season, going an impressive 36-27-6-3 for 81 points. The jump of 35 points was seven better than the Prince Albert Raiders, who went from 49 to 77 points.

Both teams also pushed their opponents to seven games in their respective opening round series.

SEE: Game over for Giants

“From day one in August, our goal was to get in the playoffs,” said Vancouver coach Jason McKee. “I thought our team made tremendous strides this year on and off the ice.

“They have come a long way in one calendar year.”

The Giants season ended on Tuesday night and on Thursday, they held exit meetings as the players prepared to head home and embark in their off-season training.

“It’s on the group of players coming back to continue the expectations that we have set here. That’s not easy and it’s not taken lightly,” McKee said.

“I think getting a taste of it will just make our guys hungrier.”

After a series in which the club’s younger players learned what it takes to win big games, Giants sniper Ty Ronning said the organization is well positioned for the future, especially with many players expected back next season.

“The way I look at it, the Vancouver Giants are going to be A-OK the way they pick their guys, character guys … I wouldn’t have gone to war with anybody else, they’re great teammates and great people,” he said.

Here are some off-season questions the Giants face.

1. Who replaces the scoring?

Ty Ronning set a new club record with 61 goals and had a team-high 84 points.

Tyler Benson was second on the team with 27 goals and 69 points. Benson posted those numbers despite missing 14 games and the dynamic duo were the lone Giants to finish above a point-per-game pace (Ronning was 1.2 and Benson 1.19).

The Giants were 16th among the 22 WHL teams in scoring with 233 goals and Ronning and Benson accounted for nearly 38 per cent of those goals with a combined 88 tallies.

2. Leadership

Benson — the team’s captain for the past three seasons — is eligible to return for one more season of junior but is expected to play somewhere in the Edmonton Oilers organization. He was a second round pick of the Oilers in 2016 and is joining the team’s AHL club, the Bakersfield Condors, for the remainder of the season.

If he is not back, who might wear the captain’s C?

3. Bowen Byram

The smooth-skating defenceman played a key role on the team, whether it was on the power play, penalty killing or being out on the ice protecting a lead in the final minutes. And he did all this despite being a 16-year-old rookie.

Byram was third among Vancouver blue-liners with 27 points in 60 games — and second among league rookies for his position. He is also up for the WHL rookie of the year award and is generating buzz about potentially being a first round pick in the 2019 NHL draft.

SEE: Giants trio earn accolades

4. Goaltending

David Tendeck established himself as one of the top goaltenders in the WHL.

In his first year as a starter, Tendeck was 25-16-3-2 with a 3.02 goals against average (sixth overall) and a .912 save percentage (fourth) in 48 games. By comparison, Tendeck had a 4.78 GAA and .856 save percentage in 22 games his first year.

Those numbers earned Tendeck a Western Conference second team all-star award and he was ranked eight among North American goalies by NHL Central Scouting at the mid-season draft rankings.

Trent Miner joined Vancouver in January and was 3-4 with a 4.20 GAA and an .885 save percentage. He also started games one and two against Victoria with Tendeck out and the rookie did not look out of place, making 40 saves in game one alone. In three appearances, he posted a .901 save percentage.

5. 2018 NHL draft

Five members of the Giants were listed on the NHL Central Scouting mid-season rankings and should all five hear their names called at the June NHL draft, that would mark an all-time high for the organization, topping the four players picked in 2007.

In addition to Tendeck, forwards Milos Roman (ranked 40th) and James Malm (176th) and defencemen Alex Kannok Leipert (190th) and Dylan Plouffe (208th) are also on the list.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey stacked with track talent from local club
Next story
Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Just Posted

Return to the Roaring Twenties at upcoming Surrey Archives talk

“Despite it being a time of prohibition, there is nothing ‘dry’ about this time in history”: archivist

Two Surrey realtors found guilty of professional misconduct

Both have been fined and one’s licence has been suspended for 21 days

Surrey gala will celebrate ‘Muslim feminine excellence’

April 22 event at Bell theatre hosted by year-old Voices of Muslim Women organization

Final buzzer tonight for Surrey’s all-star high school hoopsters

Enver Creek Secondary gym hosts Winner’s Circle games for girls and boys

South Surrey students testing laws of robotics

Teamwork key as Semi teens learn no matter the outcome, ‘no one’s to blame’

Trudeau says Trans-Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

NEB approves Trans Mountain pipeline route through Chilliwack residential area, school yard

City opposed realignment due to proximity to aquifer but NEB says decision ‘is in the public interest’

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

Fraser Health to open regional treatment centre for youth

Residential 20-bed facility for youth will tackle problematic substance use with a holistic approach

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Moratorium on new fish farm tenures will remain while government reviews report’s recommendations

VIDEO: Retro film shows Langley and Surrey in 1966

New BC Road Trip Time Machine video takes viewers down Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge

Most Read