‘First step’ to WHL for Surrey’s Carter Savage, signed by Tri-City Americans

Surrey’s Carter Savage has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with Tri-City Americans.

The Kennewick, Washington-based club announced the move on its website Monday (Sept. 14).

“Carter is a big, physical defenseman with a high hockey IQ and good puck skills,” stated Americans GM Bob Tory. “He will add depth to our strong 2005-born draft class.”

Savage, a former Surrey Minor player currently with Delta Hockey Academy, was selected by Tri-City in the sixth round, 113th overall, in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft held last spring.

He played the 2019-20 season with Delta Hockey Academy U-15 Green. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect totaled 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) and 48 penalty minutes in 30 games played.

In February, Savage competed with DHA at the 2020 WHL US Challenge Cup, where he was named to the tournament’s All-Star team.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in the WHL and this is the first step. I’ve been looking forward to signing since draft day when I saw my name selected by Tri-City,” Savage said in the website post. “All the staff and players I’ve talked with have been really nice and welcoming.”

Last season at DHA, Savage paired with Lukas Dragicevic, Tri-City’s first-round pick in the 2020 Bantam Draft, who signed with the club in April.

“Lukas and I are both super excited. We were talking last week about how cool it is that we played together last year and now hopefully soon in Tri-City,” Savage said.

