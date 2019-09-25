(Photo: needpix.com)

First public skate at new North Surrey rink on a day when kids aren’t in school

Drop-in admission will be discounted on Sept. 30, and helmet and skate rentals will be free

Want to hit the ice at Surrey’s newest ice rink?

The first public skating session at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex is set for Monday, Sept. 30 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – a non-instructional day at Surrey’s public schools.

“Drop-in admission will be discounted, and helmet and skate rentals will be free during this time,” says a post on the city’s website (surrey.ca).

The facility’s three ice rinks have been used by hockey teams and figure skaters since the first week of September, and a fitness area will open in January, featuring workout equipment, a yoga studio and indoor cycling. Skating lessons will also start that month.

The complex is located on 126A Street, off of 110 Avenue. “This new address is not yet registering with external mapping applications, which we are working on getting updated,” notes a post on the city’s website.

The date of Dec. 22 has been set for the complete closure of North Surrey Recreation Centre. After that, those who use the facility will be directed to programs and services within a four-kilometre radius of the site.

Meantime, on Nov. 19 the city will launch “a new user-friendly online registration system” for Parks, Recreation & Culture programs.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
‘A dream come true’: Special night ahead for Surrey’s Theriault at Rock the Rink skating show

Just Posted

Surrey mom facing more charges in U.S. college bribery scandal

Two counts of money laundering and three counts of wire fraud added to list of charges

Police search for woman after iPhone stolen from man in wheelchair on Surrey bus

Transit Police say alleged theft happened on a B-Line bus on Sept. 12

Surrey RCMP looking for men accused of forcible confinement

Police say a man alleges he was held against his will inside of a vehicle and assaulted

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, pledges carbon-neutrality while in Delta, Surrey

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Vancity banks across Lower Mainland evacuated due to ‘safety concern’

About 30 locations were closed Wednesday morning, and police were contacted

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Most Read