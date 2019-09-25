First public skate at new North Surrey rink on a day when kids aren’t in school

Drop-in admission will be discounted on Sept. 30, and helmet and skate rentals will be free

Want to hit the ice at Surrey’s newest ice rink?

The first public skating session at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex is set for Monday, Sept. 30 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – a non-instructional day at Surrey’s public schools.

“Drop-in admission will be discounted, and helmet and skate rentals will be free during this time,” says a post on the city’s website (surrey.ca).

The facility’s three ice rinks have been used by hockey teams and figure skaters since the first week of September, and a fitness area will open in January, featuring workout equipment, a yoga studio and indoor cycling. Skating lessons will also start that month.

The complex is located on 126A Street, off of 110 Avenue. “This new address is not yet registering with external mapping applications, which we are working on getting updated,” notes a post on the city’s website.

The date of Dec. 22 has been set for the complete closure of North Surrey Recreation Centre. After that, those who use the facility will be directed to programs and services within a four-kilometre radius of the site.

Meantime, on Nov. 19 the city will launch “a new user-friendly online registration system” for Parks, Recreation & Culture programs.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter