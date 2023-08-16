First pitch at Toronto Blue Jays game for Whalley Chiefs grad after she made baseball history

Delta’s Marika Lyszczyk is the first Canadian woman to play NCAA men’s baseball

Delta-raised Marika Lyszczyk baseball player throws the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game Tuesday, Aug. 15, in a photo posted to the MLB team’s Facebook page.

Former Whalley Chiefs baseball player Marika Lyszczyk threw the ceremonial first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

She’s the first Canadian woman to play NCAA men’s baseball.

Photos are posted on the Blue Jay’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“This deserves some serious celebration!” responded Ashley MacDougall in the thread. “This is all I could have dreamed I would see in my lifetime. Let the Girls Play!”

Last May, the 22-year-old Lyszczyk made baseball history in her debut with Brockton Rox, based in Massachusetts.

“In 2020, Lyszczyk became the first woman to catch in a men’s collegiate baseball game when she was behind the plate for Rivier University of New Hampshire,” noted a story posted to cbsnews.com. “She blazed another trail for women in baseball Thursday night (May 25) at Campanelli Stadium by becoming the first woman to play any position in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League in her Rox debut.”

• RELATED: Catching up with Marika Lyszczyk, former Whalley player making baseball history.

Raised in Delta, Lyszczyk played four seasons with Whalley Chiefs during her high school years, as the first girl to see action in the B.C. Premier Baseball League (PBL).

Two year ago, in August 2021, the Now-Leader caught up with the catcher while she rested at home in Tsawwassen following rotator cuff repairs in her throwing arm. That fall she planned a return trip to New Hampshire’s Rivier University, whose Division 3 team had made Lyszczyk the first female catcher to play NCAA men’s baseball.

In May 2023 for the Rox, Lyszczyk pitched the ninth inning, striking out one batter in a game that saw Nashua Silver Knights beat the Rox, 6-4.

“Lyszczyk made the position change after rotator cuff surgery,” according to the story on cbsnews.com. “Doctors weren’t sure if she would be able to handle the rigors of catching after the procedure, so she decided to try her arm at pitching, beginning with just an inning or two at a time.”



