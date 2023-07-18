First-ever Abbotsford Canucks head coach named new bench boss for Calgary Wranglers

Trent Cull, the first-ever head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks, is now the head coach of the Calgary Wranglers. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The first-ever head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks is now the new bench boss of the rival Calgary Wranglers.

Trent Cull was introduced as Calgary’s new head coach on Monday (July 17). He replaces outgoing AHL head coach of the year Mitch Love, who accepted an assistant coaching role with the Washington Capitals last month.

Cull led Abbotsford to a record of 39-23-0-5 in 2021-22, good for fifth in the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division. The club was then eliminated in two games in the qualifying round. He had previously been the head coach of the Canucks affiliate in Utica from 2017-18 to 2020-21. He had also spent two stints as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch.

He was then promoted to an assistant coach position under Bruce Boudreau for the 2022-23 season, but was let go with Boudreau on Jan. 22.

RELATED: First-ever Abbotsford Canucks head coach fired by Vancouver

“I’m very excited to join the Flames organization and just as excited about making the move to such an amazing city,” Cull stated in a press release. “The immediate success of the Wranglers shows Calgary’s passion for hockey and the Flames. We have great young prospects who know there is opportunity here and I look forward to helping them along their path to the NHL.”

The Wranglers, who finished first in the Pacific Division, eliminated the Canucks from the AHL playoffs on May 6. Calgary advanced to the Pacific Division final, but lost to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Cull and the Wranglers will be Abbotsford’s home opener opponent on Oct. 20. The two teams will play each other 12 times during the regular season.

Part of Cull’s staff is Abbotsford product Mackenzie Skapski, who has been the goaltending coach for the Wranglers since 2022-23. Skapski played two games with the New York Rangers and also played professionally in the AHL and ECHL. Skapski played junior hockey with the Kootenay Ice and also attended Yale Secondary.

Trent Cull is ready to get started behind the bench in Calgary.https://t.co/ShtMC9FtjA — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) July 17, 2023

