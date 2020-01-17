(Photo: twitter.com/SurreyRCMP)

Final Four set at Surrey RCMP Classic, where a new champ will be crowned

Guildford Park beats Semiahmoo, ending Totems’ three-year championship run

For the first time in four years, the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic will have a new senior-division champion.

Semiahmoo Totems lost to Guildford Park by a single point on Thursday, ending the team’s three-year reign at the all-Surrey boys tourney.

Guildford Park’s 81-80 win sends them to the semifinal round in a Friday-night fight with Lord Tweedsmuir, starting at 5:45 p.m at Enver Creek Secondary’s gym.

The other semifinal will see Tamanawis take on Fleetwood Park starting at 7:45 p.m., also at Enver Creek.

Other Thursday action saw Sullivan Heights beat Earl Marriott 86-74 to win the Pool B championship.

Saturday night’s championship game will be played at Enver Creek starting at 7:45 p.m.

Scores and schedules are posted to surreybasketballclassic.info.

CLICK HERE for junior division results.

Wednesday’s games were cancelled due to the overnight snowstorm, with all games shifted to Thursday (Jan. 16).

For 2020, 48 senior and junior teams are shooting for glory at the Classic, which is among Canada’s largest high school basketball tournaments. Close to 700 teen athletes will play 87 games this week.

• RELATED STORY: Surrey’s Holy Cross hosts BC Catholics tourney this week.

