Semiahmoo Secondary’s senior boys basketball team in action earlier this season. (File photo: April Anderson/A-Game Photography)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

February-March madness for Surrey/Delta hoops teams as provincials loom in Langley

A closer look at South Fraser and B.C. basketball championships happening this week and next

It’s busy playoff season in B.C. high school basketball, with championships happening for every gender, age and school size.

Several South Fraser-area teams, including those in Surrey and Delta, are in action.

The many provincial championship tournaments will again take place at Langley Events Centre, starting with junior boys on Saturday (Feb. 25), followed by junior and senior girls (March 1-4) and senior boys (March 8-11).

Starting today (Friday) in South Surrey, Semiahmoo Secondary will host the South Fraser regionals for 4A senior boys teams (largest school enrolment) over the coming week. South Fraser receives four berths to the 4A provincial championships in Langley.

Four opening-day games Feb. 24 include Elgin Park vs. North Surrey at 3 p.m., followed by Holy Cross/Panorama Ridge, Queen Elizabeth/McMath and Frank Hurt/Lord Tweedsmuir.

The game winners will face either Tamanawis, Enver Creek, Fleetwood Park or Semiahmoo, depending on seed. The South Fraser “final four” placings will be determined Friday, March 3 at Semiahmoo’s gym.

CLICK HERE for the schedule (and scores), or see below.

Also today (Friday, Feb. 24), the South Fraser Grade 8 girls championship game will see Semiahmoo face Holy Cross at Delta Secondary’s gym, starting at 5 p.m. Earlier, the 3rd/4th place game involves Surrey’s Pacific Academy vs. South Delta.

In Grade 8 boys action, Holy Cross will face Panorama Ridge for the South Fraser title, 3:30 p.m. game Feb. 24 at Seaquam in North Delta. Those two teams will go to provincials.

CLICK HERE for all South Fraser championship schedules and results in 15 divisions, both boys and girls.

Meantime, seeds have been determined for the 2023 senior girls provincials at Langley Events Centre.

West Vancouver’s Mulgrave Titans (2A), Victoria’s St. Michaels University School Blue Jags (3A) and Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators (4A) were announced as top seeds for their respective tiers.

In 2A, Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders are the fourth seed, with Pacific Academy Breakers (#11 seed) also in the battle for B.C. crown.

In the 3A tier, the lone Surrey-area team in the hunt is Clayton Heights, #13 seed.

The 4A field will involve North Delta’s Seaquam Seahawks, #5 seed.

All the provincial schedules and scores are posted to bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
