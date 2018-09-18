Expansion White Rock Whalers earn first win

The expansion White Rock Whalers notched their first win of the inaugural season last weekend against the Surrey Knights. (Contributed photo)

The White Rock Whalers have their first victory in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Just a few days after a 6-1 loss to the Langley Trappers – which knocked their win-loss record to 0-3 – the expansion junior ‘B’ squad got into the win column Saturday night at Centennial Arena, with a convincing 7-0 shutout over the Surrey Knights.

The win leaves the Knights as the PJHL’s only winless team thus far.

The Whalers were led by Logan Webber, who had two goals and an assist, while a slew of others had two-point nights. including goal scorers Cameron Newson, Saul Khalifa, Hayden Dance and Tyler Rogers, each of whom also picked up one assist each. Calder Newson rounded out the scoring.

Praveen Dhaliwal, a 19-year-old forward, picked up a pair of assists.

Through four games, Webber leads the team in scoring with six points.

Between the pipes, White Rock goalie Zach Everett earned the shutout, though he wasn’t tested often by Knights’ shooters – he faced only 13 total shots, including just two in the final period.

The Whalers, meanwhile, peppered Surrey goalie Naveen Kainth with 43 shots on goal.

Against Langley on Sept. 12, Adrian Schaefer scored the Whalers’ lone goal in the loss. The game was a busy one for both netminders, and each team fired more than 40 shots at the opposing net.

The Whalers are back in action this weekend, and on Friday they take on the Ridge Meadows Flames in Maple Ridge, before returning to White Rock Saturday evening for a home tilt against the Trappers.