Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) jumps over B.C. Lions’ Sione Teuhema (47) and Boseko Lokombo (20) to score a touchdown during first half CFL football action in Vancouver on Saturday, August 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) jumps over B.C. Lions’ Sione Teuhema (47) and Boseko Lokombo (20) to score a touchdown during first half CFL football action in Vancouver on Saturday, August 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Ex-Lion Butler notches 2 touchdowns as B.C. falls 30-13 to Ticats

Lions resume CFL schedule in Montreal on Sept. 2

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats avenged their loss to Edmonton last week with a 30-13 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday in Vancouver.

Third-string quarterback Taylor Powell went 18 of 23, throwing for 222 yards and one touchdown, while Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Former B.C. Lions running back James Butler shredded through his former team’s defence, consistently finding space through the defensive line.

He opened the scoring for Hamilton (4-6) at the start of the second quarter, vaulting his way into the end zone. Butler followed that up in the third quarter by scoring the first passing touchdown the Lions (7-4) have conceded at home during the 2023 regular season.

Lions receiver Keon Hatcher got the only touchdown of the game for B.C. in the fourth quarter, with the subsequent onside kick attempt recovered by Hamilton’s Tim White and returned for a touchdown.

The Lions had previously only lost back-to-back games once in the last 29 contests.

READ MORE: THE MOJ: Tough start, negative plays pave way for disappointing Lions loss

UP NEXT

Hamilton will host the Eastern Division-leading Toronto Argonauts (8-1) on Sept. 4, while the B.C. Lions will head to Montreal (6-4) on Sept. 2 to square off against the Alouettes.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

BC LionsCFL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver FC lose to York

Just Posted

Brian Dougherty poses for a photo at the start of the Tour de Cure in Cloverdale on Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey man cycles the extra mile in BC Cancer Foundation’s Tour de Cure

Tony Bhinder, owner of Mainland Truck Trailer Sales and Blue Capital Equipment Finance, holds up his fist in support of the Punch Out Parkinson’s charity boxing gala set for Oct. 20. Bhinder, seen outside his business location in Port Kells, is hosting and BBQ open house Sept. 8 9 to help support Punch Out Parkinson’s and its quest to open a Parkinson’s disease wellness centre in the Surrey/Langley area. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Port Kells company offering free trip to Vegas at its open house

Josephine poses for a picture with some Peanuts scarecrows during the annual Scarecrow Stroll at Art’s Nursery in 2022. This year’s stroll begins Sept. 23 and is once again raising money for several charities. (Photo: submitted)
Ninth annual ‘Scarecrow Stroll’ returns to Art’s Nursery in Port Kells

Michael Cook was a member of the Cloverdale Legion for decades. He passed away earlier this year at 81. (Black Press file photo)
Lifelong Cloverdale man gave his time to help others