Enver Creek takes on Fleetwood Park in the final of the Surrey RCMP Classic against Fleetwood Parkin Surrey on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Enver Creek won 69- 68 in the final seconds. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Enver Creek Cougars win in the final seconds of the Surrey RCMP classic

The Cougars won 69-68 on Saturday night (Jan. 15)

In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Enver Creek Cougars guard Ajaypal Hayer scored a three-pointer and won the Surrey RCMP Classic basketball tournament over Fleetwood Park Dragons, 69-68.

Fleetwood Park had been up for most of the game Saturday, and it was not until late in the game that Enver Creek started to come back on their home court.

Phil Deeks, head coach of the Cougars, said Hayer’s shot was an incredible one to win the senior division of the boys tournament.

“I think anybody who saw it will remember forever,” said Deeks. “(I am) certainly so proud of that kid, to have that moment and to hit that shot and, and do it for this team.”

Deeks recalled the final moments of the game and said it was like he was watching it in slow motion. He remembered seeing Hayer take the shot and in his mind, he could see it bounce off the rim, but then it went in. The next thing he heard was the roar of the crowd celebrating the win. “Really one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of as a coach,” said Deeks.

Ajaypal Hayer celebrates after scoring a three-pointer that won the Cougars the tournament. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Deeks said this game was extra special because of the rivalry between Enver Creek and Fleetwood Park. “For these two schools to put on such a classic game just adds to the history that maybe not a lot of people know about, but those that have been around this game can really appreciate the Enver-Fleetwood rivalry,” said Deeks.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards was thankful for the partnership Surrey RCMP has with Surrey Schools to be able to put on the all-Surrey tournament every year. Saturday’s game was “thrilling right down to the very end,” said Edwards.


The Surrey RCMP Classic continues this week with junior school teams in action.

with file from Tom Zillich

