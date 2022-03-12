Elgin Park, Semiahmoo to play in pair of B.C. basketball finals

Elgin Park’s Cyus Harrison scored 29 points Friday, to lead his team to the senior boys 3A finals at BC School Sports High School Championships, which hit the court Saturday, 6 p.m. at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/LEC photo)

A pair of South Surrey teams will be battling for provincial basketball titles tonight at the Langley Events Centre.

The Elgin Park Orcas, seeded No. 2 in the senior boys 3A championship, will hit the court against the top-seeded St. Patrick Celtics of Vancouver at 6 p.m., and following that, the No. 7-seeded Semiahmoo Thunderbirds will battle the No. 5 Burnaby South Rebels for top spot in the senior boys 4A tournament, an event that has been rife with upsets.

The Orcas advanced after a semifinal 75-63 win Friday afternoon over Prince George’s Duchess Park Condors.

Against Duchess Park, Elgin held advantages on both the boards – out-rebounding their opponents 43-25 – and also at the free-throw line, going 16-for-23 compared to Duchess Park’s 6-for-12.

Cyus Harrison led the Orca’s offensive charge with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Adam Olsen added 15 points.

In the 4A semifinal, which was the final game on Friday’s busy schedule, Semiahmoo defeated No. 3 Vancouver College 93-91, with the winning points coming from Maddox Budiman, who, with the game tied 91-91, hit both his free throws with 1.1 seconds left on the clock.

The Thunderbirds trailed by a few points early in the contest before going on a 15-point run to take the lead. Vancouver College chipped away at the lead the rest of the way, but after Budiman’s free throws, they were not able to get a shot off before the final buzzer.

Semiahmoo has now knocked off the second- and third-seeded teams en route to the title game.

The 3A final tips off at 6 p.m., and the 4A showdown follows at 8:15 p.m.



