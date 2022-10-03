Volleyball (Unsplash photo)

Elgin Park Orcas’ junior boys win second straight volleyball tournament

Team wins Rally for the Valley tourney in Abbotsford

Elgin Park Secondary’s junior boys volleyball team has been on something of a tear in recent weeks, as the high-school season kicks into high gear.

Last weekend in Abbotsford, the Orcas won the Rally in the Valley tournament, beating MEI in the final, 2-1. Elgin’s Cale Turchansky was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while teammate Elijah Weiss was named to the all-star team.

Meanwhile, Elgin’s Grade 9 placed fifth at the same tournament, and the Orcas’ Grade 8 boys won bronze at a tournament at Langley Christian School last week, too.

The Rally in the Valley victory was not the team’s first tourney win of the season. The weekend prior, the team won a tournament at UBC, going undefeated en route to the title. Elgin defeated McMath in the final, 2-0 (25-23, 25-23).

The win came despite the team missing seven players on the Saturday of the tournament due to prior commitments – a soccer game in Kelowna.

Isaac Navarro was name tournament MVP and Charlie Lang-Gould was an all-star.


nick.greenizan@peacearchnews.com
Pop-up banner image