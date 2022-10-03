Elgin Park Orcas’ junior boys win second straight volleyball tournament

Elgin Park Secondary’s junior boys volleyball team has been on something of a tear in recent weeks, as the high-school season kicks into high gear.

Last weekend in Abbotsford, the Orcas won the Rally in the Valley tournament, beating MEI in the final, 2-1. Elgin’s Cale Turchansky was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while teammate Elijah Weiss was named to the all-star team.

Meanwhile, Elgin’s Grade 9 placed fifth at the same tournament, and the Orcas’ Grade 8 boys won bronze at a tournament at Langley Christian School last week, too.

The Rally in the Valley victory was not the team’s first tourney win of the season. The weekend prior, the team won a tournament at UBC, going undefeated en route to the title. Elgin defeated McMath in the final, 2-0 (25-23, 25-23).

The win came despite the team missing seven players on the Saturday of the tournament due to prior commitments – a soccer game in Kelowna.

Isaac Navarro was name tournament MVP and Charlie Lang-Gould was an all-star.



