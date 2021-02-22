Elgin Park Orca point guard signs with Thompson Rivers University

Thomas Olson to play with Kamloops-based Wolfpack next season

With his dad, Mark (background, centre), Elgin Park Secondary basketball coach Mark Homenick (left) and youth coach Steve Levy (right) behind him, Elgin Park student Thomas Olson signs to play at Thompson Rivers University. (Contributed photo)

Thomas Olson is leaving the Orcas’ pod for a wolf pack.

The Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack, to be precise.

The Elgin Park Secondary Grade 12 basketball star – who has captained his high-school teams since Grade 8 – signed to play with the Kamloops university on Feb. 18, TRU men’s basketball coach Scott Clark confirmed to Peace Arch News Monday.

In addition to playing for the Elgin Park Orcas – which, like other high-school sports teams across the province, saw its 2020-‘21 season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Olson, a six-foot-three point guard, has also played club basketball with Drive Basketball and Surrey-based AthElite Basketball Academy.

In a note announcing his commitment to TRU, Olson thanked the many coaches who’ve helped him through the years – starting with his dad, Mark; his YMCA youth coach Greg Levy, his club coaches and his Elgin Park coach, Kirk Homenick.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

basketball