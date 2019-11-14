UBC Thunerbird Danielle Steer scored the wining goal in Sunday’s U Sports women’s soccer championship game against the Calgary Dinos. (Rich Lam/UBC Athletics Photo)

Elgin Park grad steers UBC to women’s soccer title

Danielle Steer scores winning goal in championship game and semifinal

A header and a collision between Elgin Park Secondary grad Danielle Steer and the opposing goalkeeper led the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds’ women’s soccer team claiming a national title Sunday in Victoria.

With the game between UBC and the Calgary Dinos scoreless in the 80th minute of action, Steer went up for a header in the Calgary goal crease – hoping to redirect a shot from T-Birds teammate Natasha Klasios – and inadvertently bumped Dino goalkeeper Lauren Houghton, while also making contact with the ball. With Houghton pushed back slightly into the net, she wasn’t able to stop the ball from bouncing across the goal line to give UBC a 1-0 lead, which proved to be enough to earn the victory.

“I saw the ball coming in deep and knew from what we worked on in practice to go to the penalty spot,” said Steer in a U Sports news release.

“I saw the ball coming and knew I needed to get something on it. I put everything in my body to get a touch on it. I got a bit of my head on it and when I saw it roll in, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

The U Sports championship was the seventh in school history for UBC. Sunday’s title game was also a rematch of the Canada West conference final, which Calgary won, also by a 1-0 score.

“From last time (when) we played in the Canada West final, we knew it was going to be a physical match. They beat us so we had a chip on our shoulder,” Steer said.

“We knew it was going to be a close game but we felt like we had more in our legs late in the game.”

Steer was named the championship game’s most valuable player, and on Wednesday was named one of Canada West’s first stars of the week.

Aside from Steer, UBC’s squad is chalk full of local connections. Another Elgin Park graduate, Alyssa Hunt, is also on the roster, as is Semiahmoo Secondary alum Jessica Williams, Emily Birarda – a South Delta Secondary grad who played at South Surrey-based Coastal FC – Fleetwood Park Secondary grad and Surrey United’s Liesanne Musico and Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary’s Vanessa Tome.

A trio of other Surrey United players are also members of team – Jacqueline Tyrer, Sabrina Anderson and Emma Peckinpaugh. UBC assistant coach Nicole Setterlund is also a Semiahmoo Secondary grad and former soccer star herself, but retired due to concussion issues and turned to coaching.

Three Coastal FC players were among players on the runner-up Calgary side – Sydney Tait, Courtney Doubleday and Breanne Gallagher.

Prior to Sunday’s championship, UBC defeated the Acadia Axewomen 1-0 in semifinals on Saturday afternoon. Steer had the lone goal in that game as well, firing home a rebound from a Klasios shot in the game’s 77th minute.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Jessica Williams celebrates with her teammates after UBC edged the Calgary Dinos 1-0 in the U Sports women’s soccer final Sunday in Victoria. (Rich Lam/UBC Athletics Photo)

Previous story
Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

Just Posted

Former Cloverdale youth pastor guilty of one count of sexual assault

Judge cites reasonable doubt in finding Samuel Emerson not guilty of majority of charges

SURREY EVENTS: Rick Mercer here for ‘Comedy Night in Canada,’ and more

Concerts, festivals, plays and more in our weekly events guide for Surrey

Elgin Park grad steers UBC to women’s soccer title

Danielle Steer scores winning goal in championship game and semifinal

Five accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing ordered back to court in January

Bhavkiran Dhesi died in August 2017; five members of the same family are charged in connection with her death

Over $857,00 in grants for 24 Delta sport, arts and culture organizations

Twenty-four groups are set to receive the funding via provincial community gaming grants

Here’s what you can expect from the Trump impeachment hearings

The parade of witnesses continues on

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Black Press career fair happening now at Langley Events Centre

Find your dream job at the Black Press career fair

At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking for a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location

What’s happening: week of Nov. 14

Events and community listings for North Delta

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Most Read