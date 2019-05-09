Elgin Park grad earns NCAA beach-volleyball honours

Elgin Park Secondary grad Darby Dunn and her playing partner at Florida’s Stetson University were named this week to the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship all-tournament team.

At the NCAA beach championships, Dunn who, along with Sammee Thomas, is Stetson’s No. 2 pair, defeated the No. 2 team from the University of Southern California (21-19, 21-18) to help lead eighth-seeded Stetson to a win over No. 1-ranked USC.

It was Stetson’s first-ever win over a No. 1 ranked team in the country, and the first time a No. 8 seed had won a dual in NCAA Championship history, according to a news release issued May 6.

In the next round, Dunn and Thomas defeated their opponents from Louisiana State University Tigers, though the team, overall, lost 3-2 to the No. 5-ranked Tigers.

Thomas and Dunn are the first Stetson pair to earn NCAA Championship all-tournament team honors. They completed their season with a record of 32-7, tying the school record for most wins by a pair in a season.



