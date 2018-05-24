Earl Marriott wins pair of Fraser Valley rugby championships

Junior and senior boys teams finished first in region after victories Wednesday in Abbotsford

Earl Marriott Secondary has two new banners to hang in the school gym, after the Mariners’ junior and senior boys teams won their respective Fraser Valley championship finals Wednesday afternoon in Abbotsford.

The junior boys squad captured the Valley crown after a come-from-behind 31-22 victory over the Abbotsford Secondary Panthers, while the senior team won its title tilt over the South Delta Sun Devils, 29-25.

Hogg with the try!!Abby coming back! Abby junior boys rugby down 15-17 to Earl Marriott #FraserValleyFinals pic.twitter.com/cqQ0pnoKky — AbbyPanther (@AbbyPanther) May 24, 2018

Against Abby, the EMS juniors – who had the lead earlier in the game –trailed the Panthers 22-17 with just 13 minutes left on the clock, before mounting a comeback and escaping with the victory.

Marriott’s senior team was playing in the Fraser Valley final for the ninth consecutive season. In both 2016 and ‘17, EMS defeated the Yale Lions for the banner. This year, Yale lost in semifinals to South Delta.

The South Surrey school’s senior girls rugby team, meanwhile, is in Williams Lake this week competing at provincial triple-A championships. The team’s first game is Thursday, 1 p.m., against Cowichan.