Earl Marriott Mariners repeat as B.C. senior boys volleyball champs

Make some more room on the walls of Earl Marriott Secondary’s gym – for the second straight season, the Mariners are the kings of the B.C. triple-A boys volleyball scene.

On Saturday evening at the Langley Events Centre, the South Surrey squad successfully defended the B.C. title it won in 2018, this time defeating the Kelowna Owls 3-1 (19-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14).

The Mariners dropped the first set, before reversing the momentum and controlling play the rest of the way; the third set specifically, saw play lean heavily in the Mariners’ favour, with the South Surrey side leading by double digits at various points.

“They’re just so disciplined, so patient. When things don’t go our way, they just keep it together, keep strong and focus on the (point),” said Marriott head coach Dale Quiring, when asked about his team’s first-set struggles in Saturday’s final.

The second title in as many years continues an impressive run of provincial banners for the Mariners. In addition to last year’s win, this group also went undefeated en route to a junior boys B.C. title in 2017. Two key members of the team – twins Takoda and Talon McMullin – were also starters on Earl Marriott’s senior boys rugby team that won a provincial banner last spring.

Marriott, who were ranked No. 1 in provincial triple-A rankings all season long, punched their ticket to Saturday’s final after a semifinal win Friday evening over the No. 7 seeded Okanagan-Mission Huskies. EMS won that matchup 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 27-25).



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter