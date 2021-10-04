Earl Marriott Mariners notch first victory of football season

Victory over Handsworth is first with Mariners for new head coach Todd Fenwick

The Earl Marriott Mariners senior team won its first game of the season – and Todd Fenwick got his first-ever win as head coach – on Friday, beating the Handsworth Royals 26-13. (Nick Greenizan photo)

The Earl Marriott Mariners have their first win of the senior varsity football season – and new coach Todd Fenwick got his first-ever win at the helm of the team.

On Friday afternoon in South Surrey, the Mariners defeated the Handsworth Royals 26-13, coming from behind to win after trailing by a touchdown early. In the early stages of the game, the Mariners’ comeback attempt was thwarted by a pair of dropped touchdown passes, but the team was eventually able to turn it around and earn the victory.

“I’m very pleased we did not give up and kept the foot on the gas all game,” Fenwick said.

Fenwick took over head coaching duties from longtime coach Michael Mackay-Dunn, who retired from teaching and coaching in the summer. Mackay-Dunn, however, wasn’t too far from the action – he was on the officiating crew at Friday’s game.

Grade 11 quarterback Bud Beliveau steered the offence, finishing with 203 yards passing and two touchdowns. On the ground, six different Mariners combined to rush for 211 yards, including 45 from Beliveau. Other standouts from the home team included C.J. Augustine, who had two catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, as well as 53 rushing yards and another score. He also had three tackles and a sack on defence.

Armaan Gill also had six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown, as well as an interception on defence.

Linebacker Jaden Ackerman led the team defensively with nine tackles – several for losses – and an interception.



