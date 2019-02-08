Rugby coach Adam Roberts (centre) is flanked by Reid Davis and Micheal Smith prior to all three heading to Romania as part of Canada’s U20 men’s rugby team last summer. (Contributed photo)

Earl Marriott coach to help Langley’s Trinity Western launch rugby program

South Surrey teacher/coach Adam Roberts joins TWU as coaching consultant

One of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s top high-school rugby coaches is expanding his reach into the Canadian university game.

Adam Roberts – who has long been at the helm of Earl Marriott Secondary’s senior boys rugby program – has joined the Trinity Western University Spartans’ new rugby program as a coaching consultant, TWU announced Wednesday.

“I am thrilled to be part of the new varsity rugby program at Trinity Western University,” Roberts said in a news release.

“I am thankful to Andy Evans for his passion and leadership to invite me to be part of something so special. I am keen to help TWU join the likes of UBC, UVIC and Queen’s as the top rugby programs in the country.”

The Spartans are set to field a rugby program – men’s 15-a-side and women’s sevens – this fall.

“In order to establish an exceptional rugby program at TWU, we have to start with exceptional people,” Trinity Western rugby director Andrew Evans said.

“Adam Roberts is an outstanding coach who has proven over and over that he is able to coach athletes to the national level. Another quality of our rugby program at TWU is that it has to be fun and enjoyable and anyone who has been around Adam knows he fits this bill.”

In addition to 14 years coaching and teaching at EMS, Roberts – a Semiahmoo Secondary graduate – was recently named the head coach of BC Rugby’s Elite Youth Sevens boys program, and he has also served as a coach with Rugby Canada on a variety of teams, including as an assistant coach with Canada’s U20 men’s sevens team that last summer travelled to Romania.

• READ ALSO: South Surrey rugby trio set to represent Canada on international pitch

“TWU aims to help support and develop coaches and fully supports Adam’s coaching with Rugby Canada’s U20 program and the BC Rugby Elite 7s,” Evans continued.

Roberts will continue to coach and teach at Earl Marriott in addition to his new duties at TWU.


