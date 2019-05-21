Earl Marriott Secondary’s Talia Sireni has signed a letter of intent to play basketball with San Diego State University in the NCAA. (Contributed photo)

Earl Marriott basketball star signs to play in San Diego

Talia Sireni to join NCAA’s San Diego State University Aztecs next basketball season

An Earl Marriott Secondary student is headed to the NCAA.

Talia Sireni, a Grade 12 student, has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball next season with the San Diego State University Aztecs, the California school announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Sireni, a five-foot-nine guard is described by the San Diego coaching staff as a player “with a high basketball IQ.”

“We are thrilled to add Talia to our incoming class,” Aztecs coach Stacie Terry said in the release. “She is a tough versatile player who can score in a variety of ways. More importantly, she has a great work ethic and does things the right way. She’s been overlooked and we believe we found a diamond in the rough.”

At the club level, Sireni plays for Vancouver-based VK Basketball, who she helped win a national championship last summer. She has also represented B.C. at national-level competitions, including 2016 nationals, where she won silver.

“I chose San Diego State because the coaching staff and academic advisers are caring, knowledgeable and want to help me succeed and accomplish my goals,” Sireni said.

“The facilities are inspiring, and the team and coaches make me feel at home.”


