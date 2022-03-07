Earl Marriott alum wins national wrestling title for SFU

Simon Fraser University wrestler Karla Godinez-Gonzalez – an Earl Marriott Secondary graduate – won a national title in the 116-pound weight class in Adrian, Mich on the weekend. (SFU photo)

Earl Marriott Secondary alum Karla Godinez-Gonzalez won her second-ever national collegiate wrestling title on the weekend – helping lead Simon Fraser University to a third overall finish.

The SFU senior – who was fresh from winning a regional title last month in Pennsylvania – placed first in the women’s 116-pound weight class at National College Women’s Wrestling Coalition National Championships Saturday in Adrian, Mich.

Godinez-Gonzalez won her final match by decision over McKendree University’s Felicity Taylor. The matchup was a showdown between the last two national championships – Godinez-Gonzalez won a national title in the 116-pound division in 2020, and Taylor won it last year. Last year, however, SFU did not compete at nationals due to border restrictions and COVID-19 protocols.

SFU competes in the U.S.-based NCAA Div. 2 – the only Canadian school to do so; other Canadian universities compete in Canada-based U Sports.

In semifinals, Godinez-Gonzalez defeated King University’s Sage Mortimer – again by decision – and in quarter-finals, won by technical fall over Ainslie Lane of Presbyterian College (South Carolina). Godinez-Gonzalez received a first-round bye and in the second round, defeated Emalie Olson of William Jewell by technical fall.

This takedown by Karla Godinez Gonzalez of Simon Fraser paced her to a 6-2 win and a spot in the 116-pound finals at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships (NCAA programs). pic.twitter.com/3wVzKnslBo — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 5, 2022

In all, Godinez-Gonzalez’s performances earned her 23 team points for SFU, which finished third overall. Two other SFU wrestlers, Alex Hedrick and Alyvia Fiske – both seniors – also won national titles in their respective weight classes.

According to an SFU news release, Godinez-Gonzalez moved down in weight for regionals and nationals after spending most of the university wrestling season competing in a higher weight class.

Godinez-Gonzalez is the second in her family to find wrestling success at SFU. Her older sister, Ana, also competed at the collegiate level – both at SFU and also the University of the Fraser Valley. Last November, Ana – who, like Karla is an Earl Marriott grad – won a gold medal at U23 World Wrestling Championships after more than a year away from competitive wrestling as a result of the pandemic.



