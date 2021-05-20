Eagles’ Fitzgerald, Scarfone win BC Hockey League awards

After completing a 20-game ‘pod’ season in which they lost only two games in regulation time, the Surrey Eagles have scored off the ice, too, winning a handful of BC Hockey League awards.

Earlier this week, the BCHL recognized the Eagles – who finished with a 17-2-1 record – as the champions of the three-team Coquitlam pod, while also handing out individual awards.

Eagles forward Christian Fitzgerald was named the pod’s most valuable player, while also being recognized as the leading scorer. In 19 games played, he scored 13 goals and added 20 assists – numbers which not only led the pod division but the entire league.

In a news release announcing the award winners, the BCHL noted that had there been an award for most-improved player, Fitzgerald “would likely be the frontrunner for that as well.” The Minnesota State University commit had at least one point in all but one of the 19 games he played this season.

The Coquitlam pod’s top goalie also comes from the Semiahmoo Peninsula, as Thomas Scarfone was recognized at the division’s top keeper. The 20-year-old finished with a record of 7-1-1 and had a save percentage of .930. His goals-against average was just 1.85 and he also added one shutout for good measure.

Scarfone – who split time between the pipes with rookie Max Prazma this season – will play next season at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Other Coquitlam pod award-winners were Ben Brunette of the Powell River Kings, who was named the top defenceman, and Coquitlam Express forward Keeton Oakley, who scored 20 points in 20 games and was named the top rookie.



