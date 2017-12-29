Dynamite debuts in Cloverdale

Big Daddy Dynamite Buck Lightning is scheduled to debut with All Star Wrestling for ASW’s 2017 Year End Awards Show in Cloverdale on Dec. 29.

What a way to end the year.

Big Daddy Dynamite Buck Lightning is making his All Star Wrestling debut when ASW returns to Cloverdale tonight (Friday, Dec. 29) for its 2017 Year End Awards Show.

Lightning will be facing TKO Cody Smith as part of what should be an action-packed night of pro wrestling.

“There is sure to be a great crowd of people for this show as it is stacked with talent,” Lightning said.

Other matches include:

ASW Trans Canada TItle-Streetfight Match

Azeem The Dream (champion) vs. Thunder from Jalandhar

• The Great Kasaki vs. Japanese superstar Kikutaro

Girl Gone Wrestling Title

Malia Hosaka (champion) vs. Liiza Hall

Rematch, and chairs are legal

Matt XStatic vs. Shreddz

• Todd Quality vs. Nathan Kabe (The ASW cruiserweight title is not on the line due to Quality weighing more than 220 pounds)

All matches are happening at Cloverdale’s Alice McKay building, 6050 176 St.

General admission tickets ($15 each) are on sale now at www.vtixonline.com.

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

