Di Giuseppe’s heroics lead Abbotsford Canucks to 4-3 win over Henderson Silver Knights

Abbotsford Canucks forward Nils Aman directs a shot towards Henderson Silver Knights goalie Jiri Patera during American Hockey League action at the Abbotsford Centre on Friday (Jan. 6). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Phil Di Giuseppe was in the right spot at the right moment – with just 1:15 left in the game – to score the game winning goal and earn the Abbotsford Canucks a 4-3 win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday (Jan. 6).

Di Giuseppe pounced on a Christian Wolanin shot off the end boards and backhanded it home to send the 5,102 fans at the Abbotsford Centre into a frenzy after a back and forth game throughout.

Di Giuseppe off the end boards puts the Canucks up 4-3 pic.twitter.com/c3Npvkpc1F — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 7, 2023

Henderson opened the scoring just 91 seconds into the game when Brendan Brisson beat Canucks starting goalie Jake Kupsky with a tipped shot. But after that the first period was all Abbotsford and the team’s young talent led the charge.

Surrey’s Arshdeep Bains tied the game up at 3:15 and Bains then set up Danila Klimovich just three minutes later to put the Canucks up 2-1. Vasily Podkolzin added a power play goal with a perfect shot from the point to put the Canucks up 3-1 after one. Abbotsford outshot Henderson 13-5 in the opening frame.

Bains ties the game up, nice pinch and shot by Brisebois to make that happen pic.twitter.com/gqwJEPGnai — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 7, 2023

Podkolzin with a laser from the point on the power play, 3-1 Canucks pic.twitter.com/pW7XVZUeNn — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 7, 2023

Podz goes top 🧀🧀🧀 pic.twitter.com/LoyECLuGIC — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) January 7, 2023

The Silver Knights battled back in the second and got a power play goal from Byron Froese at 1:25 and then Gage Quinney tied the game at 8:03. Henderson outshot Abbotsford 10-6 in the middle frame.

Quinney beats Kupsky high to tie the game up pic.twitter.com/GqmzEFX1bK — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 7, 2023

Both teams had several glorious opportunities in the third, but both Kupsky and Henderson goalie Jiri Patera made some big saves until Di Giuseppe won the game.

Bains, Di Giuseppe and Klimovich all had two point nights and Wolanin’s assist was his AHL-leading 34th on the season. Kupsky earned his first career AHL win and made 21 saves. Jack Rathbone led all players with five shots on goal.

Klimovich’s seven goals is now only one behind his total from all of last season and with 17 points he is just one point behind last season’s total of 18 (which he recorded in 62 games).

PDG for the victory! pic.twitter.com/CtcHbNcC8N — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) January 7, 2023

The win is Abbotsford’s 20th this season and they sit in third place in the Pacific Division with a record of 20-10-1-1. The two teams meet again tomorrow (Saturday) inside the AC at 7 p.m.

