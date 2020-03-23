Last September, Canucks rookie Quinn Hughes (right) practices putting while Surrey’s Bailey Bjornson watches at Northview Golf and Country Club during the 2019 Jake Milford Charity Invitational. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

‘Devastating decision’: Surrey golf courses closed due to COVID-19

‘We do not take this decision lightly,’ says Northview GM

Add golf courses to the list of recreation facilities closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-course Northview Golf & Country Club in Surrey was shut down at 8 p.m. Sunday (March 22), according to a post at northviewgolf.com.

“Unfortunately, we have made the devastating decision to close our entire facility effective Sunday, March 22nd at 8pm,” says a message from Northview general manager Josh Chanasyk.

“We do not take this decision lightly, but the safety of our staff, our guests, and our community is our top priority during this difficult time. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to serving you again in safer times.

“This closure includes both golf courses, driving range, practice facilities, restaurants & clubhouse until further notice.”

• RELATED STORY/PHOTOS, from 2019: Canucks players golf in Surrey at ‘The Jake’ tourney to kick off hockey season

Earlier Sunday, Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum asked golfers to stay home during the pandemic, and British Columbia Golf backed the appeal in a letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer.

“While we do not take this decision lightly whatsoever, we realize that in the best interest of all golfers, their families and their loved ones, staying away from golf facilities in order to do our part to ‘flatten the curve’ is the most responsible and prudent thing to do,” says an online message from Kris Jonasson, CEO of British Columbia Golf.

Coronavirus

