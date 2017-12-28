Laurel Crosby (right) was inducted into the Canadian Wheelchair Sports Association Hall of Fame on Dec. 16. Here, she is pictured with Delta MP and former paralympian Carla Qualtrough. (Contributed photo)

Delta wheelchair sport advocate inducted into hall of fame

Laurel Crosby is being recognized after nearly 40 years of volunteerism

Laurel Crosby has been inducted into the Canadian Wheelchair Sports Association Hall of Fame on Dec. 16, after nearly 40 years of volunteerism and advocacy for sport for people with disabilities.

The Ladner resident first started volunteering in 1979, initially with the British Columbia WheelchairSports Association, and then as a member on the board of directors for the B.C. association and the Canadian Wheelchair Sports Association. From 1993 to 1997, she was president of the Canadian association; from 1997 to 1998, she was president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

Crosby also volunteered for at the sport level, leading both provincial and national teams in tournaments like the B.C. Summer and Winter Games for the Disabled, and several National Championships. Later, Crosby went on to manage Canadian teams at the international level at events in Paris, Puerto Rico and Seoul. In 1992, she served as Chef de Mission of the Canadian team at the Summer Paralympic Games in Barcelona.

In addition to overseeing wheelchair sports from an association level and team level, Crosby has also spearheaded an number of campaigns to bring the sports into greater prominence in Canada.

She developed junior sports in mid-1980s, creating the first National Junior Sports Camp, held at Toronto’s Variety Village in 1984, and coordinated a National Junior Sports Camp in Richmond.

Crosby has also spearheaded programs throughout the able-bodied community, particularly at the school level, for a better understanding of attitudes toward people with disabilities. During her career as a principal in the Richmond school district, she arranged demonstrations of Paralympic sport and brought Paralympic athletes into the school to talk to students, aiming to promote inclusivity to her students.

Crosby has previously received the Sport BC Daryl Thompson Lifetime achievement award and the Promotion Plus In Her Footsteps award.

She remains active in B.C. Wheelchair Sports and is a director of Canadian Wheelchair Sports Association.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Everett embarrasses Giants 11-0
Next story
Hawks undefeated after first two games at Mac’s tournament

Just Posted

White Rock man remembered as dedicated father and coach

Todd Kargl died Dec. 15 in San Diego

Surrey business’s liquor licence renewed after rejection related to sex crime against teen

Court overturns denial after Thomas Cooper and Dell Lanes Ltd. launch appeal in Vancouver

Cloverdale-Langley’s Laurie Belle talks ‘Get Cooking with the Stars’

Celebrity cooking T.V. show pairs celebrity actors, athletes and performers with renowned chefs

Surrey soprano relishes ‘exciting’ role in Vancouver Opera’s ‘The Elixir of Love’

Singer Elaina Moreau, 28, takes a step forward in production of Donizetti’s comic opera

Surrey approves building permit for childrens’ gingerbread community

‘Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious’

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Casino closing one of Langley’s largest live music venues

The Summit Theatre is being renovated into a bingo hall

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Travis MacPhail is expected back in court in February.

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

Most Read