Delta Triathlon returns as virtual event

The Delta Triathlon is back this year after a six-year hiatus, albeit in a COVID-friendly virtual format.

Due to restrictions on gatherings caused by the pandemic, this year’s triathlon will take place over two weeks, May 1-16.

The swim component will be taking place at the Ladner Outdoor Pool, with participants required to pre–register for a 30-minute time slot starting between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on May 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 or 16.

The bike and run components can be completed on your own time, either on the same day or another within the two-week time frame. Suggested bike and run routes will be available on the city’s website, and participants are encouraged to run and bike in locations away from the pool to avoid any potential large gatherings.

Participants can choose one of several set distances based on their age and experience:

• Sprint Triathlon: 600 m swim, 20 km bike and 5 km run

• Tri-It Triathlon: 300 m swim, 10 km bike and 2.5 km run

• Youth Triathlon (12-15 yrs): 300 m swim, 6 km bike and 2 km run

• Pre-teen Triathlon (8-11 yrs): 100 m swim, 3 km bike, 1 km run

• Kids Triathlon (6-7 yrs): 25 m swim, 1.5 km bike and 500 m run

• Mini Kids Triathlon (3-5 yrs): 20 m swim, 500 m bike and 100 m run

Participants are asked to use their own timing devices as professional timing will not be provided.

Registration costs $25 dollars and includes the swim fee, entry for prize draws and a medal. Additional race swag can be purchased at while registering.

Entry is limited to 300 participants total. Sign-up opened for Delta residents March 17 and opens for non-residents March 31. To register, visit deltareg.ca or call the registration line at 604-952-3000.

More information is available at delta.ca/triathlon.

The virtual event has been sanctioned by Triathlon BC.



